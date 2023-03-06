EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The past weekend was a good one for the Michigan State University Spartans.

Head hockey coach Adam Nightingale spoke on his team’s success during a press conference Monday morning.

The Spartan hockey team hit the ice during the weekend winning two out of three games against Notre Dame. The team beat the Fighting Irish with a score of 4-2 Sunday.

It’s the first time that MSU hockey is heading to the Big Ten hockey tournament.

The team’s next game is scheduled for March 11, against Minnesota.

Head basketball coach Tom Izzo also spoke, following the Spartans’ win against the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday.

The final score was 84-78.

The next game is scheduled for March 10, at 2:30 p.m., with the team that MSU is playing against having not yet been determined.

You can watch the press conference in the video player at the top of this webpage.