LIVE: Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker and other MSU coaches speak to the media

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven different Michigan State coaches will be holding press conferences today, starting with women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant and ending with football coach Mel Tucker.

We will be carrying all seven of those press conferences at the top of this page.

This week is Homecoming at MSU and also the first week of practice for the basketball team, which is why Tom Izzo will be speaking to the media.

Tucker will be talking about their gutsy, last second win over Nebraska and their upcoming night game against Western Kentucky.

You can view the full schedule below:

11:15 a.m. – Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo

12 p.m. – Hockey Coach Danton Cole

12:10 p.m. – Men’s Soccer Coach Damon Rensing

12:15 p.m. – Women’s Soccer Coach Jeff Hosler

12:20 p.m. – Volleyball Coach Cathy George

12:30 p.m. Head Football Coach Mel Tucker