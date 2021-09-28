LIVE: Tom Izzo, Mel Tucker and other MSU coaches speak to the media

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seven different Michigan State coaches will be holding press conferences today, starting with women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant and ending with football coach Mel Tucker.
We will be carrying all seven of those press conferences at the top of this page.
This week is Homecoming at MSU and also the first week of practice for the basketball team, which is why Tom Izzo will be speaking to the media.
Tucker will be talking about their gutsy, last second win over Nebraska and their upcoming night game against Western Kentucky.
You can view the full schedule below:
11:15 a.m. – Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant
11:30 a.m. – Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo
12 p.m. – Hockey Coach Danton Cole
12:10 p.m. – Men’s Soccer Coach Damon Rensing
12:15 p.m. – Women’s Soccer Coach Jeff Hosler
12:20 p.m. – Volleyball Coach Cathy George
12:30 p.m. Head Football Coach Mel Tucker