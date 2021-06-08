59th Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic comes to and in dramatic fashion

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The 59th Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic came to an end at Kircher Municipal Park in only the way it should, with a lot of drama. The Championship game between DeWitt and Grand Ledge has some very recent history that needed to be settled. In Saturday’s Division 1 district semifinal game, the Comets and the Panthers had a doozy of a game that ended with a three-run walk-off home run from Grand Ledge senior Noah Warren.

Now that DeWitt and its seniors knew this Diamond Classic championship game would be the last game of their high school baseball careers, they couldn’t be more focused on the task at hand. In the other dugout, the Comets were looking to win their third straight Diamond Classic championship and 29th title in tournament history.

In the bottom of the sixth inning in the seven inning tournament game, the score was tied at five runs each. DeWitt had the bases loaded and a ball got past the Grand Ledge catcher which brought Trent Brandeli home from third to give the Panthers a 6-5 lead.

Then in the top of the seventh inning, a bolt of deja vu struck Kircher Park as Noah Warren once again hit a three-run home run to give the Comets the lead just like he did against DeWitt in Saturday’s district semifinal game.

The Comets took an 8-6 lead into the bottom on the seventh inning and DeWitt wasn’t able to mount a comeback. Grand Ledge’s Kaden Nowak recorded the final out after a ground ball was hit straight to him at first base, making the Comets the 2021 Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic champions. After the game, we had to ask Noah Warren how he could even describe what this moment felt like.

“I’m speechless I mean I can’t find words to describe how I’m feeling right now it hasn’t really processed to me yet,” said Warren. “It’s just like WHAT…I mean I’m rounding third I look at Logan (Todd) standing behind the plate I’m just…WOW…like WHAT? It’s unreal but it’s a great feeling.”

Fellow senior, Logan Todd, couldn’t be more proud of Warren’s heroics.

“Noah is a bad man for doing that two games in a row against the same opponent I mean we all have faith in him,” said Todd. “After that first defensive laps inning we knew we were gonna pick up our defense and we knew we were gonna be alright.”

The Comets will take their Diamond Classic trophy with them into the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday night at 5 p.m. when they take on Howell at DeWitt.