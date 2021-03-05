5th Quarter Friday Scoreboard

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Who’s ready for some basketball? The 6 Sports team is spreading out across Mid-Michigan for another busy 5th Quarter Friday. Below get scores as they happen, highlights, and post-game interviews from our crew. Expect updates all throughout the night.

THE BIG GAME

MASON (BOYS): CHARLOTTE (BOYS):

OTHER BIG MATCHUPS

BATH (BOYS): FOWLER (BOYS):

DEWITT (GIRLS): ST. JOHNS (GIRLS):

SARANAC (BOYS): POTTERVILLE (BOYS):

DANSVILLE (BOYS): LAINGSBURG (BOYS):

BENTON HARBOR (BOYS): WILLIAMSTON (BOYS):

OKEMOS (GIRLS): HOLT (GIRLS)

ITHACA (BOYS): PORTLAND (BOYS):

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (BOYS): PORTLAND ST. PATRICK (BOYS):

PORTLAND (GIRLS): BATH (GIRLS)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan