5th Quarter Friday Scoreboard

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Who’s ready for some basketball? The 6 Sports team is spreading out across Mid-Michigan for another busy 5th Quarter Friday. Below get scores as they happen, highlights, and post-game interviews from our crew. Expect updates all throughout the night.
THE BIG GAME
MASON (BOYS): CHARLOTTE (BOYS):
OTHER BIG MATCHUPS
BATH (BOYS): FOWLER (BOYS):
DEWITT (GIRLS): ST. JOHNS (GIRLS):
SARANAC (BOYS): POTTERVILLE (BOYS):
DANSVILLE (BOYS): LAINGSBURG (BOYS):
BENTON HARBOR (BOYS): WILLIAMSTON (BOYS):
OKEMOS (GIRLS): HOLT (GIRLS)
ITHACA (BOYS): PORTLAND (BOYS):
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA (BOYS): PORTLAND ST. PATRICK (BOYS):
PORTLAND (GIRLS): BATH (GIRLS)