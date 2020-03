When looking back at Michigan State wrestling, there are legends that fill the halls in East Lansing. Fast forwarding to today, former Spartan Franklin Gomez is preparing to represent Puerto Rico at the 2020 Olympic Games with the COVID-19 Pandemic looming over his chances at a medal.

"We can't have that many people here so I'm just here, me and the coach maybe two other people there's not that many people here. So it definitely changes and affects the training drastically because you are trying to follow the law but at the same time you wanna keep training you know," said Gomez.