Former Spartan running back, Le’Veon Bell is Super Bowl bound

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Former Michigan State running back now Kansas City Chief, Le’Veon Bell, has had a 2020 NFL season that you can’t make up. After getting cut by the New York Jets in week five, no one would have predicted that he would be playing in a Super Bowl by the end of the season. But when the former Spartan was looking for his new home, the eight-year NFL veteran had the big game on his mind.

“Once I became a free agent, it’s like ok now I gotta go somewhere so I can win a Super Bowl,” said Bell. “I got out of that situation (with the Jets) it’s like ok now I gotta go somewhere and win a Super Bowl and it came between the (Miami) Dolphins the (Buffalo) Bills and the (Kansas City) Chiefs and at the end of the day I ended up going with the Chiefs and I’m in the game so I’m glad about the decision.”

Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach, Deland McCullough, couldn’t be happier to have a skilled veteran leader in his running backs room.

“He just wanna work you know that’s been most impressive to me is just his disposition and how hard he works and the impression he’s made on that room because the guys in the room didn’t know what to expect,” said McCullough. “With somebody with his type of ability, what he’s earned overtime, just how that might have shaped him but it didn’t shape him into anything except continuing to work hard and wanting to earn respect. So we’ve been happy to have him.”

Bell’s chance to become a champion is a moment he’s been waiting for his entire football life.

“Ever since I’ve been playing this game since the age of four and a half it’s been the reason why you play it,” said Bell. “I’ve watched ever Super Bowl ever since I was a little kid ever since I can remember always envisioning that I’d be in the game so now that I’m eight years into the league and I finally got here you know it’s like a dream come true. I know how long I’ve been playing this game and it’s tough to get an opportunity to play in this game so I gotta leave it all on the field and bring it all.”

This Sunday Bell could literally collide with fellow former Spartan, William Gholston, who’s now a defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.