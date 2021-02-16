Grand Ledge holds Rams by the horns to capture first win

HOLT, Mich (WLNS) – Coming into Tuesday night’s CAAC Blue rivalry between Grand Ledge and Holt, the Comets were looking for their first win of the 2021 season. The Rams were equally hungry for a win, coming off their first loss of the season to Lansing Waverly on Saturday.

For most of the game, the Comets held a three to eight-point lead while taking advantage of their height over Holt. With two minutes left in the game, Holt took a timeout trailing 57-52 and needing to draw up a play that would cut into that lead.

The Rams worked the ball around to Jakari Conway who’s floating shot bounced off the rim but Jayden Stone was there to put the ball back up and off the backboard for the bucket, making the score 57-54. Stone and Conway tied for a game-high 15 points.

After a Grand Ledge player was fouled, the Comets took a timeout to draw up their own in-bounds play. Grand Ledge senior point guard, David Rivera, bounced the ball into Nick Ellis who made a move to get open under the basket. Ellis was instantly fouled but not before he got a shot off that spun on the rim before dropping into the basket. Ellis completed the three-point play by making his free throw shot and extending the lead to 60-54.

After some more fouling and free-throws, the Comets would hold on to capture their first win of the season by a final score, 61-54. After the game, we caught up with Rivera to get his reaction to getting the first win of the season.

“It felt good cause we lost to East Lansing by two points and then we lost to DeWitt by one (point) so we lost by a total of one possession in two games,” said Rivera. “We felt like we should have won both of those games, just needed to get a few things together. Felt good to get our first win.”

The Comets will get a day to rest and regroup before hosting the Okemos Chiefs on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., weather permitting.