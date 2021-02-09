Holt boys basketball team flying high in first full-contact practice

HOLT, Mich (WLNS) – The excitement level is off the charts for the Holt boys basketball team and during their Monday afternoon practice, the gymnasium was buzzing. It was the Rams’ first practice with full physical contact, which is a day they’ve been waiting for almost an entire year.

“Oh my god it’s so fun, just the energy they were here an hour early they were ready to go,” said Holt Head Coach Ben Curtis. “The second you could put a ball in their hands to hit each other they were so excited.”

For seniors like Jacob Howard and Aaron Carter, it’s been nothing but pure enjoyment to get back to a sense of normalcy with a touch of physicality.

“Ever since we heard we’re like just Monday just like couple more days so we were all really excited,” said Howard. “We’ve only been at practice like thirty minutes but we’ve been going hard and it’s been intense so it’s been real good.”

“It feels great we haven’t played in so long so just to be back and get into the grove it just feels awesome,” said Carter.

After finishing the 2020 season with a 7-14 record a loss in the first round of the playoffs, what are the Rams’ expectations for this season?

“I can definitely see us competing for the (CAAC) Blue,” said Curtis. “With a transfer in and we have some size this year and we should do that and then also for a district championship.”

“The last district title at Holt was when we were in eighth grade so I think none of us have gotten to win one yet so I think we’re all just trying to buy in and be able to win something,” said Howard. “We all really love coach Curtis so get him something before we leave.”

“These kids are all going to remember this year for so many different reasons this is probably for a lot of them the last sport they’re gonna play and they really just wanna go out on top,” said Curtis.

The Rams open up their 2021 season on the road at DeWitt on Thursday night, tip off is set for 7 p.m.