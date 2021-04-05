Joshua Langford learning through perseverance and with the help of his faith

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – From almost loosing his life at the age of 12 from bacterial meningitis, to suffering multiple leg injuries, and even catching COVID-19 earlier this year Joshua Langford has learned the true meaning of perseverance. His ability to return to the court and excel at Michigan State has shown his teammates how to view obstacles are opportunities for growth.

Being a dedicated man of faith, Langford has taken to his Instagram page (kingdomthinker7) to spread words of wisdom that he learned through his own struggles. Even though his time at Michigan State has come to end, the lessons that can be learned from Langford’s journey will forever be beneficial through times of adversity.