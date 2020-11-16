MHSAA suspends all tournaments, winter sports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has suspended it’s fall tournaments and the start of its winters seasons after Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a three-week shut down of a number of indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

The playoff and tournament games for football, girls volleyball, and girls swimming & diving will be stopped. MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl issued this statement in regards to the postponement.

“We understand the need for action, and we will explore all options to complete our fall tournaments when restrictions are lifted,” said Uyl. “We will assess everything over the next three weeks relative to fall and winter sports and come up with a plan that keeps us connected to our goal, for months, of having three seasons that are played to their conclusions.”

6 Sports spoke with Lansing Catholic football coach Jim Ahern, Williamston senior defensive end Rudy Gaytan, and Williamston football coach Steve Kersten to hear what they thought about the suspension.

“It’s a tough situation, I know there’s a big concern with COVID and I suppose in the long run this might be one way to go about to trying to solve it,” said Ahern.

“Everything’s really crazy right now but me and my teammates, we have such a good connection,” said Gaytan. “Just keep each other up holding each other accountable to just stay in shape. Get outside and run if it’s a nice day, some extra pushups, just anything we can really do to stay in shape for this.”

“I think we’ve all gotten a little comfortable, maybe a little too comfortable in the pandemic and pulling back I get it, I fully understand where the state of Michigan is at,” said Kersten. “I mean we got three weeks left of football potentially and I’d love to just play it right now and play it out but you gotta follow the rules and we will. We’ll see what happens in three weeks and how those games get set up.”

<<<This story is developing and information will be added as it comes in.