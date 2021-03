MSU falls to Maryland, blowing 12-pt lead

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Spartans Big Ten Tournament dreams are over after blowing a 12-point lead to Maryland in their Thursday Morning match-up.

FINAL: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57



Malik Hall led MSU with 19 points, but Aaron Henry finishes with 9 points. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) March 11, 2021

MSU started strong in the first half, leading 23 to 11 early, before the Terrapins rallied to take the lead just before half time.