MSU falls to Maryland, blowing 12-pt lead

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Spartans Big Ten Tournament dreams are over after blowing a 12-point lead to Maryland in their Thursday Morning match-up.

FINAL: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57



Malik Hall led MSU with 19 points, but Aaron Henry finishes with 9 points. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) March 11, 2021

#𝟴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦!



#𝟴 @TerrapinHoops 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 #𝟭 𝗠𝗶𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗶𝗴 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸!



📍 Presented by @SoFi pic.twitter.com/JWieXL104b — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 11, 2021

MSU started strong in the first half, leading 23 to 11 early, before the Terrapins rallied to take the lead just before half time.