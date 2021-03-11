MSU falls to Maryland, blowing 12-pt lead

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Spartans Big Ten Tournament dreams are over after blowing a 12-point lead to Maryland in their Thursday Morning match-up.
FINAL: Maryland 68, Michigan State 57— Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) March 11, 2021
Malik Hall led MSU with 19 points, but Aaron Henry finishes with 9 points.
#𝟴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘆𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦!— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 11, 2021
MSU started strong in the first half, leading 23 to 11 early, before the Terrapins rallied to take the lead just before half time.
That's a 16-3 run, and it has @TerrapinHoops back on top. pic.twitter.com/xDI0qMhtpL— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 11, 2021