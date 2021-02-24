MSU’s late shooting struggles lead to comeback win by No. 25 Rutgers

Michigan State shot 18.5% in the second half, surrenders late lead to No. 25 Rutgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This season, Nia Clouden and Alyza Winston have been Michigan State’s leading scorers. Clouden averages 18.6 points per game, and Winston sits at 10.6.

In Wednesday’s 63-53 loss to No. 25 Rutgers, the dynamic duo struggled to do what they do best.

Put the ball in the basket.

“They’re kind of our Batman and Robin,” MSU basketball coach Suzy Merchant said. “We didn’t seem to have Batman or Robin today, and that’s not an easy game to go into if you don’t have consistency – scoring wise. It’s difficult, but we’ll be alright.”

Clouden and Winston shot a combined 1-22 from the field, and had just nine points between the two of them.

“We all know they can hit shots. Obvisiouly they were frustrated with themselves,” MSU sophomore guard, Moira Joiner said. “I wouldn’t blame this game on anyone. You have to work as a team to get it done.”

“I will give Rutgers credit, in terms of their defense. I think they got into those kids a little bit, were real physical with Clouden for sure, but, still, we had great opportunities. We just missed a lot at the rim,” Merchant said. “Those two have to buck-up a little bit down the stretch.”

Despite its leading scorers struggling, Michigan State still had Rutgers on the ropes. The Spartans led by seven after the first three quarters, and got great contributions from Taiyier Parks, who finished with a team-high 12 points off the bench, Tory Ozment, who had 10 points, and Joiner, who added nine points.

With a 46-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter, MSU surrendered a 12-0 run to start the quarter and would be outscored 12-7 the rest of the way.

“We knew their pressure was coming. We’ve practiced it for days. We watched it. We had different press-breakers. It was kind of disappointing that we didn’t handle it as well as I thought we were capable of,” Merchant said.

With the loss, Michigan State falls to 12-7 this season and 7-7 in the Big Ten. Six of those losses have come against ranked-teams. The Spartans will be at Nebraska on Saturday.