Okemos athletes will not compete in four major sports this fall

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Okemos Public Schools Board of Education has decided to not allow its student-athletes to compete in four sports this fall because of coronavirus concerns.
The sports include football, volleyball, soccer, as well as swimming and diving. The athletes in those sports will still be able to practice and condition in order to prepare for a possible season in spring.
At tonight’s meeting, the board will vote on cross-country, golf, and tennis.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available >>>