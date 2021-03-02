Olivet’s last-second heroics keeps the Eagles undefeated

OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) – The Olivet boys basketball team has not had a more dramatic start to their season since they won 18-straight games in the 2017-18 season. The undefeated Eagles capped off a five-day three-game stretch bookended by incredible wins.

On Thursday, Olivet went to double-overtime and beat Leslie by a last-second layup from freshman guard, Bo Lincoln. On Saturday, the Eagles dominated Springport with a commanding 32-point win, and then on Monday night came their showdown with a tough defensive Stockbridge team.

To start the fourth quarter the Panthers got off to a 7-0 run thanks to big plays from their big-man, Jeremy Pilch, who scored a game-high 24 points. Olivet’s Jordan Hall sank a sky-high three-point shot from the corner in front of his own bench to cut Stockbridge’s lead down to two.

The Eagles’ Ramsey Bousseau was fouled and sank his first of two free-throws to put Olivet only down one point. Bo Lincoln came up big again with a steal and sprinted down the court where Hall passed ahead to him so Lincoln could finish with a lay-up to take a 50-49 lead. Stockbridge took a timeout.

The Panthers drew up an inbounds play with ten seconds left and Pilch muscled his way for two more points to retake the lead, 50-51. Then with 3.1 seconds left on the clock, Olivet needed an inbounds play to win it.

Hall bounced-passed to a wide-open Bousseau under the basket and he quickly put the ball up off the backboard and in to take a 52-51 lead and the clock hit zeroes.

The Eagles once again won in nail-biting fashion to which head coach, Matt Seidl, explained is just part of their DNA as young athletes.

“They’re very connected, (a) young group very connected,” said Seidl. “We didn’t really know what to expect from them this year, we knew we had great kids that worked hard with some basketball ability even though they were young. They have a competitive spirit about them when you get them in a grind. (In) our first game of the year with Bath, we trailed the entire game and found a way in the last four minutes to win it. Every time they’ve kind of faced that situation they found a way, so it’s impressive. Kinda happy to be along for that little ride so far at least.”

Olivet will look to repeat their wins against league opponents with their perfect 10-0 record when they take on Lake Odessa Lakewood on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.