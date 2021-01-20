Pewamo-Westphalia’s new head coach is no stranger to the Pirates

WESTPHALIA, Mich (WLNS) – The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates have had to change the way they do a lot of things this season. From COVID-19 precautions to managing the start of the season in February, a time when teams are pushing to make the playoffs.

With the retirement of long-time PW boys basketball coach Luke Pohl this offseason, the brand new season brings a new yet familiar face to the head coach’s courtside chair.

Dominic Schneider is not only an alumnus of coach Pohl’s program at Pewamo-Westphalia, but he’s spent the past seven seasons as the Pirates’ junior varsity head coach. Schneider’s former junior varsity players, who now make up the varsity roster, are his biggest fans.

“When I found out it was going to be Damon and Dom it was definitely a relief knowing it was going to be the same and already having them and all that was really reassuring,” said senior guard Tyler Droste.

“I’m really excited to have Dom, he’s a great coach,” said senior forward Zach Simon. “Had him as JV (junior varsity) so he’s a really good guy, really like him.”

For Schneider, it’s a dream come true to be the head coach of the Pewamo-Westphalia boys basketball team.

“I can’t truly put into words, it’s awesome to be the head coach of a program that I’ve looked up to for…since I was a kid,” said Schneider. “It’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do and it’s just something that seems surreal at this point but I’m ready to go, I’m excited. I’m just ready to push these guys. Hope we take it to the next level even from here.”

With a new era of Pirates basketball just beginning, the goals are remaining the same for a team that’s only lost one game the past two seasons.

“I think same as every year our goal is the state championship,” said Simon.

“First things first is to win the conference the CMAC (Central Michigan Athletic Conference), we’re gonna shoot for that to start and then we’ll build off that,” said Schneider. “Maybe a district championship and then a regional from there but our number one goal is to win a conference championship to start.”

The Pirates have two weeks of practices before they start their 2021 schedule on the road taking on Fulton the night of February 5, at 7 p.m.