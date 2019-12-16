EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo has been playing the accordion for over 50 years.
When he was about 12-years-old he made a deal with his mother to play his grandfather’s accordion instead of taking up the piano.
The boy from Iron Mountain is scheduled to play his annual holiday accordion concert on Monday night.
Players will join him to sing along to the two songs their coach can play, “Jingle Bells” and “Up on the Rooftop”
“So I did what I always do,” accordion to Izzo
