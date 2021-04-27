The DeWitt boys lacrosse team has a bond that goes beyond the field

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – The DeWitt Panthers boys lacrosse team has gotten off to their best start to a season since 2018. That year the Panthers made it all the way to the State Quarterfinal round and finished with a record of 13-6-2.

With a 5-1 record, the Panthers are preparing for some competitive league games coming up in their schedule which includes a showdown against Grand Ledge on Tuesday night. When we went to practice on Monday afternoon we asked the Panthers what they love most about this team and what they’re most excited about when it comes to this season.