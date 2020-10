OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS)— 6 News has learned tonight’s playoff match-up between the Williamston and Owosso has been canceled, after a player on Owosso’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district says they’re disappointed for the players and team but the health and safety of students and the opposing team is of utmost importance.

Ticket refunds will be processed through the online vendor through which they were purchased, GoFan. That refund may take up to seven days.