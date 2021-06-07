Matt McQuaid brought back into MSU basketball program

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State basketball program announced today that they have brought former guard Matt McQuaid back into the program as the assistant director of operations.
McQuaid played for the Spartans from 2015-19 and averaged 6.3 points per game in his career. McQuaid was part of the MSU team that made the 2019 Final Four.
Most recently, McQuaid played for the Canton Charge of the G-League.
“I’m really excited to have Matt back with us and he really is excited to be on staff and start his professional career. He’ll be a great addition and someone who can relate to our players. I think this is the start of what could be a great career for Matt,” MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo said on Twitter.
Pretty good baller in his day, that @mattblast3. 😉— Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) June 7, 2021
Congrats to the former @MSU_Basketball G. https://t.co/WDR0QLhpoF pic.twitter.com/UTAO6eWNYs
Coach Izzo on Assistant Director of Operations @mattblast3: pic.twitter.com/QbrJ4hbp5g— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) June 7, 2021