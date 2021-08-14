Mays has 26 points, Hawks finish strong to beat Heat 94-90

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Skylar Mays had 26 points and nine assists and the Atlanta Hawks closed with a 13-2 run for a 94-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night in the NBA Summer League.

Jalen Johnson, the Hawks’ first-round pick, had 25 points and seven rebounds. With Sharife Cooper, the Hawks’ second-round pick, held out for health and safety protocols, Mays took over the point guard position.

“He played great,” Johnson said about Mays, the second-year player. “He controlled the tempo of the game. He was the floor general. He did it all tonight.”

Cooper, who was on the Atlanta bench, is expected to be available in the Hawks’ final Summer League game Monday.

Max Strus led Miami with 24 points, making six 3-pointers. Center Omer Yurtseven had 21 points.

Atlanta’s DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell madea 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining to give Atlanta a 90-88 lead and cap a 9-0 run.

DeJon Jarreau’s steal and basket for Miami cut Atlanta’s lead to 92-90 before two free throws by Mays stretched the advantage.

Johnson, the No. 20 overall selection, has provided consistent scoring leadership for the Hawks.

“It’s been great,” Johnson said. “Every game we’ve played in has been close so far. It’s been great experience getting ready for the regular season.”

NUGGETS 89, MAVERICKS 85, OT

Point guard Nah’shon Hyland, the No. 26 overall pick in the NBA draft by Denver, scored 28 points, including four points in the 2-minute overtime. Hyland made five of eight 3-pointers.

With the Nuggets leading 87-85, Hyland missed a free throw but came away with the loose ball after Dallas initially grabbed the rebound. Hyland than added two free throws to clinch the win.

Zylan Cheatham had 15 points and 18 rebounds for Denver.

Power forward Eugene Omoruyi led Dallas with 20 points. Nate Hinton had 19 points. Carlik Jones added 17 points and eight assists.

CELTICS 100, 76ERS 80

Zach Auguste scored 18 points in only 15 minutes to help Boston improve to 4-0.

Carsen Edwards had 16 points and Romeo Lanford and Aaron Nesmith each added 13 for Boston. Bruno Fernando had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Isaiah Joe had 15 points for the 76ers, who suffered their first loss. Paul Reed had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Celtics blocked 12 shots, including three by Aric Holman, who had 12 points.

PACERS 95, THUNDER 61

Chris Duarte, the No. 13 overall draft pick, had 19 points to lead Indiana. Duarte made three of four 3-pointers.

Keifer Sykes had 14 points and Isaiah Jackson had 12 for the Pacers.

Jaylen Hoard had 16 points while making each of his two 3-pointers to lead Oklahoma City. Hoard’s long-distance shooting was the exception for the Thunder, who made only four of 30 3s.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 13 points with 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

RAPTORS 80, HORNETS 79

Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick, had 23 points to lead the Raptors, including a tying dunk with 20 seconds remaining.

Xavier Sneed missed two free throws for Charlotte with a second remaining.

Following Barnes’ tying jam, Dalano Banton made one of two free throws with to give Toronto a one-point lead.

James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the draft, led Charlotte with 14 points. Kai Jones, the No. 19 pick, added nine points with 16 rebounds for the Hornets.

Precious Achiuwa had 19 points for the Raptors, including a tip with 2:23 remaining that cut Charlotte’s lead to 79-75. He added a layup to trim the lead to two points.

Malachi Flynn had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Toronto.

KNICKS 103, CAVALIERS 94

Quentin Grimes scored 28 points to lead three New York players with more than 20.

Grimes, the No. 25 overall pick, made six 3-pointers. Miles McBride had 23 points and Obi Toppin had 21.

Lamar Stevens led Cleveland with 21 points. Matt Ryan had 16.

Ryan’s 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining cut New York’s lead to 95-92, but the Knicks stopped the comeback attempt there. McBride answered with a floater.

