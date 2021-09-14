Mel Tucker to hold press conference ahead of big game against Miami

Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker locks in during the Spartans’ spring game, on April 24. 6,000 fans were in attendance at Spartan Stadium, the most since Tucker took over as MSU’s head coach in Feb. 2020.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is holding his weekly press conference around 12:30 p.m. ahead of their trip to Miami this weekend.

MSU handedly beat Youngstown State on Saturday 42-14 and moved to 2-0 on the season.

Tucker is expected to be joined by some other memebers of his coaching staff as well.

The Spartans face off against the Miami Hurricanes, who are 1-1 on the season, at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Tucker is expected to answer questions about their last game and the upcoming game as well.

