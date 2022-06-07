SAN DIEGO (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso left Tuesday night’s game against the San Diego Padres after getting hit by a pitch and falling awkwardly leading off the second inning.

The pitch from Yu Darvish hit Alonso on the right hand. Alonso appeared to swing, but the Mets challenged and it was ruled a hit by pitch and Alonso was awarded first base. He had headed to the clubhouse by then and was replaced by pinch-runner J.D. Davis.

When the Mets went back in the field, Davis took over for Alonso at first base.

The Mets said X-rays on Alonso’s hand were negative and he would have further tests.

Alonso came into the game tied with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL lead with 16 home runs. The two-time Home Run Derby champion leads the majors with 54 RBIs and is tied for 10th in Mets history with 122 career homers.

Alonso, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, hit safely in his previous four games, going 6 for 18 with eight runs, a double, three homers, seven RBIs, eight runs, a walk and a 1.257 OPS.

