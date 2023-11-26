DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Every year, the entirety of the high school football season builds up to this championship weekend. Three local teams advanced to Ford Field and competed for state championship glory on Sunday.

In Division 7, Jackson Lumen Christi topped Menominee 34-30 in a back-and-forth thriller.

Titan junior running back Kadale Williams scored three touchdowns and racked up 276 yards rushing, the fifth-most rushing yards in state championship game history.

The victory marked back-to-back state titles for Jackson Lumen Christi and was the program’s 13th championship all-time, which ties Farmington Hills Harrison for the state record.

In Division 3, Mason fell short 27-10 to Forest Hills Central. The Bulldogs had to play most of the game without standout running back AJ Martel, who was injured in the first half.

Mason finishes a memorable season with a 13-1 record and the program’s first ever trip to Ford Field.

In Division 5, Corunna was also making its first ever appearance in a state championship game. The Cavaliers lost 21-7 to perennial powerhouse Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

It was the Cougars’ fourth state championship victory in the last five years.