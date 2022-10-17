UNDATED (WOOD) — The annual rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State will be a night game this year.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. It is only the second time the rivalry game has been a night game; the first was in 2017.

The schools on Monday announced the time was set. A graphic posted on Michigan State football’s Twitter account included an upside down block M, sparking a flurry of responding tweets from Michigan fans, including some that joked Michigan State had already given Michigan the ‘W.’

This post from MSU Football announcing the time of the 2022 rivalry game against Michigan was later deleted. (Oct. 27, 2022)

The tweet was later deleted.

The game will air on ABC 4 West Michigan.