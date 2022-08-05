ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The University of Michigan has announced that hockey coach Mel Pearson will not be returning for the 2022-23 season.

This comes after a lengthy review of Pearson’s conduct as the head of the program and an investigation by a Washington, D.C.- based law firm. The report found that Pearson pressured student-athletes on COVID-19 related issues and fired a volunteer coach for raising concerns, according to MLive.

Pearson’s contract ended in May but he had remained in his position as an at-will employee while the review was conducted.

“It has been determined that Mel Pearson will not return as our ice coach,” said Manuel. “This decision has been weighed heavily and for some time. We welcomed an independent third-party review into the climate and culture of our program before furthering our assessment in lockstep with campus leadership.

“Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review.”

“Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness with what we’ve heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan.”

Pearson recently completed his fifth season at the program’s helm, compiling a 99-64-16 (.598) record, including a 31-10-1 campaign this past season.