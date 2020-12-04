Michigan legislators petition for Robert Saleh to be next Lions coach

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group of Michigan legislators have sent a letter to Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp urging her to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as their next coach, ESPN reports.

Saleh is a native of Dearborn, Michigan and has many ties to the state of Michigan. Saleh played football at Northern Michigan University and coached at Michigan State University and Central Michican University.

Saleh led the 49ers defense that was in the Super Bowl last year. The 49ers are 5-6 this year, but have been marred by injuries on both sides of the ball all season long.

Saleh would be replacing Matt Patricia, who went who went 13-29-1 in his time in Detroit.

The letter was authored by Rep. Abdullah Hammoud and his staff, who said he is a passionate Lions fan like many of his colleagues in Michigan Legislature.