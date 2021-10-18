Michigan-Michigan State football game to kickoff at noon

PISCATAWAY, NJ – OCTOBER 09 : Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans reacts on the sidelines during the second half of a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan State defeated Rutgers 31-13. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Big Ten Conference announced today that the Michigan-Michigan State football game on Saturday, Oct. 30 will kick off at noon at Spartan Stadium.

The game will be televised on FOX and is projected to be a top 10 matchup.

The Spartans are 7-0 and are coming off a 20-15 win against Indiana. They will have a bye week before facing the Wolverines.

Michigan had their bye last week and will face Northwestern before playing the Spartans.

Michigan is ranked No. 6 in both the coaches poll and AP poll, whoile the Spartans are No. 7 in the coaches poll and No. 9 in the AP poll.