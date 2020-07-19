19-year-old MSU athlete dies in gas station shooting

The COVID-19 quarantine has lead to a lot of us gaining some extra body weight. Staying inside with the gyms being closed has contributed to athletes not always maintaining their physiques. The term "quarantine fifteen" has been used to describe the extra pounds some of us have acquired during this time at home.

For the Detroit Tigers in their first day of the full 60-man roster summer workouts, a lot of the players looked like they hadn't taken a day off from working out. When speaking with the media on Monday, some of the Tigers shared what it was like to look around and see how dedicated and prepared their teammates really are.