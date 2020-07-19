19-year-old MSU athlete dies in gas station shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A 19-year-old Michigan State University Michigan athlete died in a gas station shooting around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Tony’s high school coach, DeEddie Sanders, told the Detroit Free Press about his death. A 22-year-old man with Martin also died in the shooting, Sanders said, but he didn’t have further details.

Tony Martin was a decorated athlete at Saginaw High School who made his MSU debut on December 6th at the Grand Valley State University Holiday Open.

The Michigan State track and field program issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

