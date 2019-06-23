Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Nassar Coverage
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Safety For You
Top Stories
15-year-old Illinois boy dies in Michigan dirt bike crash
Top Stories
University of Michigan receives 2 separate $10M gifts
Top Stories
Additional parts of Michigan school collapse; no injuries
AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 7 cents to $2.70 per gallon
This Morning: Residents to address Twp. officials regarding power plant
MSU’s wheelchair floorball team heads overseas to compete
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Sports
Play Of The Week
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
Recent Sportscasts
Top Stories
Dikembe Mutombo records Ebola messages for US officials
Top Stories
France to try former IAAF boss Diack and his son
Top Stories
IOC prepares to vote for 2026 Winter Olympics host
Former Missouri football coach Pinkel says cancer returned
Tennis greats applaud Barty’s rise to No. 1
Santa Anita season ends after 30 horse deaths, trainer ban
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
6 Sports at 6 June 23
Michigan Sports
Posted:
Jun 23, 2019 / 06:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2019 / 06:39 PM EDT
The top sports news of the day with 6 Sports anchor Audrey Dahlgren.