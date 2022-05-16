EAST LANSING, Mich WLNS) – Michigan State Freshman Guard Max Christie will not be returning to school next year.

6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren has confirmed that Christie will opt to go to the NBA Draft this summer, ending his Spartan career.

Christie’s one season with the Spartans flashed both promise and inconsistency. He averaged 9.3 points per game but shot just 38% from the field.

However, Christie was widely expected to take the next step with the Spartans next season and improve his game. But it seems that NBA scouts saw the same promise in Christie’s game, as he has made the decision to keep his name in the draft.

Michigan State Basketball Coach Tom Izzo released a statement on social media regarding Christie’s announcement, saying that playing in the NBA has always been his dream.

“I know this has been a lifelong dream for @Max12Christie and I am excited for him as he takes the next step and continues the process and journey to becoming an NBA player.” Tom Izzo

Christie is one of 76 players who was invited to the NBA Combine in Chicago that begins this week.

