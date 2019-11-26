Michigan AG bets on Wolverines and water ahead of rivalry game

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sets a “friendly wager” with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ahead of the University of Michigan and Ohio State game.



With the Wolverines and Buckeye big game next weekend, Nessel tweeted she would wear the scarlet and gray for a week if OSU wins. However, if UM wins, Nessel wants Ohio to regulate the run-off into Lake Erie.



Nessel later tweeted that Yost is a “great guy” that she enjoys working with, but is also a sworn enemy since she is a Wolverine.

Dave is a great guy who I really enjoy working with, but as a Wolverine we are sworn enemies. Plus, odds are if we both stay in office for 8 years, Michigan has to win at least once. I mean-right? — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 25, 2019

Yost, responded to Nessel by saying he will sing “The Victors” from the 50-yard line if Michigan wins.



Nessel agreed to the counter-proposal, but threw a quick jab at Ohio on keeping the U.P.

For further clarification please see https://t.co/2AdzR2SQaH. No one was killed or maimed during the Toledo War. It was mostly just a lot of taunting. The more things change… — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) November 26, 2019

Michigan will take on Ohio State on November 30th.