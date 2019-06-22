Red Wings pick Moritz Seider in first round of 2019 NHL Draft

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (WLNS) – With the 6th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings select Moritz Seider.



The 6-foot-3, 208 pound Defenseman is from Germany. The 18-year-old shoots right and played for Adler Mannheim under coach Pavel Gross.



He appeared in 29 games for Mannheim this past season, picking up two goals and four assists. He was named rookie of the year in the German league.



“One of the most intriguing players in this entire draft, Seider is a strong skater for such a big guy and sees the ice particularly well,” according to ESPN analysts.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available