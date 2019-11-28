UPDATE: Lions could Golladay

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE: As of 1:00 p.m., the Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97's are selling on eBay for between $399 and up to nearly $2,000.

UPDATE: The special edition Barry Sanders shoe sold out in less than 20 minutes online.

ORIGINAL STORY: It has been two decades since Barry Sanders decided to walk away from the NFL and now Nike is commemorating the former Detroit Lions running back.

Nike is kicking off the 20th anniversary by dropping an updated version of the Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97.

The Turf Jet 97's were the shoes Sanders wore during his Hall of Fame career.

Only 2,053 pairs of the shoe will be released which die-hard fans will remember is the number of yards Sanders gained during his record-breaking season in 1997.

The Nike website says, "honoring 20 years since his retirement, the Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet '97 celebrates the football legend with the shoe he used to juke helpless defenders and shake countless tackles all the way to the record books. Touches throughout nod to Barry's greatness in this gridiron classic."

The shoes will go on sale for $150 on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. online, which is timed to match the kickoff for the Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. If you have tickets to the game, don't worry, 150 pairs will be available in the pro shop at Ford Field for $179.

Detroit faces the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving this year, and Sanders will serve as an honorary captain.