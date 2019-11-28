UPDATE: Lions could Golladay

We can’t legally televise or livestream the game, but here are all the updates for the Lions Thanksgiving Day football game. Enjoy the game and Happy Thanksgiving!
Lions defense snags an interception.
Third quarter starting and the Lions have the ball.
False start on the halftime show, looks like some technical difficulties.
HALFTIME: Chicago Bears, 10 at Detroit Lions, 17
David Blough is continuing to surprise the football world as the Detroit Lions lead the Chicago Bears 17-10 at halftime.
Blough had two touchdown passes in the opening 15 minutes for Detroit, a 75-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones in the first quarter to give the Lions the early 14-7 lead over the Bears.
Blough also had an impressive 34-yard pass to Golladay in the second quarter that set up a Lions field goal to give them a 10-point lead. Blough has over 175 passing yards in the first half.
Special thanks to Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears Twitter pages for helping us keep fans updated.