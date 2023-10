EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the 2023-24 campaign inches closer for the MSU men’s basketball team Tom Izzo and the players held a media day Tuesday at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans are projected to be in the top 10 preseason rankings thanks to a mix of veteran players and a star-studded freshman class.

Be sure to follow the 6 Sports team all throughout the day for coverage of media day.