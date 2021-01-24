Michigan State, DeRidder shutout Ohio State at home – ending three-game losing streak

A.J. Hodges celebrates with Michigan State goalie Drew DeRidder after MSU shutout Ohio State, on Jan. 24, 2021. The Spartans won the game 2-0 to split the two-game home series with the Buckeyes.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s been a rollercoaster of a season for the Michigan State hockey team, with a season full of ups and downs.

This weekend’s two-game home series with Ohio State was another example of that.

After dropping game one on Saturday, 5-1, MSU responded on Sunday by shutting out the Buckeyes, 2-0.

It’s the second shutout of the season for MSU.

“Everything we didn’t do last night, we did tonight,” MSU hockey coach, Danton Cole said. “That was a Spartan effort right there and the guys did a great job bouncing back. But let’s quit saying ‘Hey, you got up off the mat,’ yeah that’s great, but how about we quit getting knocked on the mat.”

One of the players that bounced back for MSU was junior goalie, Drew DeRidder, who gave up five goals to the Buckeyes on Saturday, despite making 51 saves. DeRidder made 28 saves on Sunday and kept the Buckeyes off the scoreboard.

“He was outstanding right from the get-go,” Cole said. “Sometimes you can see a look on a guy’s eye, and just tell he’s ready to go. He didn’t get challenged a lot in the first period, but they had a couple chances. I always like to say he was ahead of the puck all night.”

“It’s awesome having a guy like that back there,” MSU senior forward, Brody Stevens said. “There’s time when everybody on the bench is holding their breath, and it’s such a confidence boost having a guy like that back there.”

“I thought I played really well tonight,” DeRidder said. “I didn’t feel like I did anything different than last night. I thought I played the puck well and tracked the puck well.”

Senior captain, Tommy Apap started the scoring for the Spartans, 10:01 into the first period. It’s the third time this season Apap has found the back of the net.

The score stayed 1-0 all the way until the 11:22 left in third period which is when Brody Stevens lit the lamp for the second time this season.

The goal by Stevens not only gave MSU a two-goal lead, but more comfort in the final minutes.

“It felt good just to get a little bit of breathing room,” Cole said. “I thought we did a nice job in the third period of continuing to push the play.”

“It relieves a lot of pressure,” DeRidder said. “I love to play under pressure, but it definitely helps to have that insurance.”

MSU moves to 6-8-2 on the season, and will be on the road Friday and Saturday to take on Wisconsin.