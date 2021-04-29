Michigan State extends football season ticket renewal to June 1, 2021

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Football season ticket renewal deadline has been moved to June 1, 2021 Michigan State Athletics and the Spartan Ticket Office announced today.

The Spartan Ticket Office has received a lot of questions about capacity levels and gameday policies for 2021 they said, leading them to give season ticket holders an extra month.

“Loyal season ticket holders are extremely important to our football program and department, not only for their financial support, but also for the passion they exude,” Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said. “While we are hopeful that we will be able to welcome many fans back to Spartan Stadium and return to the traditional football Saturday experience, we are unable to provide certainties regarding seating, stadium and gameday policies at this time. With that in mind, we believe it’s important to maintain flexibility for all involved.”

If local guidelines don’t change enough to accomodate all requests, fans can either get a refund, rollover their payment or convert payments to a Spartan Fund donation, the Athletic Department said.

If there is a reduced capacity scenario, priority will be given to season ticket holders they said.

MSU recently allowed a limited amount of fans into Spartan Stadium for the Spring Game.

“You could tell there was a little extra pep in their step, seeing the fans out there,” said Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker following the last spring practice. “Our fans are so important to us – they are so passionate about the Green and White and Spartan football. That’s what Michigan State football is all about, just playing hard nose football, everybody moving in the same direction, pulling for the Spartans. It was excellent to see our fans back out there.”

The Spartans announced their 2021 schedule Feb. 5, which features Big Ten home games against Nebraska (Sept. 25), Michigan (Oct. 30), Maryland (Nov. 13) and Penn State (Nov. 27), and also includes nonconference home games against Youngstown State (Sept. 11) and Western Kentucky (Homecoming, Oct. 2).



“Spring practice for us was about gaining ground,” said Tucker. “We made the most of all 15 practices that we had, and I feel really good about how efficient we were. We will continue to teach, motivate and develop our players as we relentlessly prepare for the 2021 season.”

Season ticket prices will not increase and will remain at $49 per game ($294 for the six-game home season) plus the scholarship seat premium.

Scholarship seat premiums also remain the same. Recent MSU graduates (who have graduated within the last two years) can purchase up to two tickets for only $210 per seat, while season admissions for current MSU students are also available now for $161.

MSU is also putting in a “support-from-home” plan that essentially allows fans to pay to keep their years of purchase and location for the 2022 season.

Michigan State Athletics will communicate updates regarding football season ticket renewal information and stadium policies as soon as information becomes available, and encourages all fans to remain patient and to continue to support Spartan football throughout the process. While the new season ticket renewal deadline is June 1, it’s possible that some details will not be finalized at that time.

Season parking passes ($180) for the 2021 football season may also be requested through the Spartan Ticket Office