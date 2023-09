EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Coming off a 41-7 loss to Washington, MSU acting head coach Harlon Barnett spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington Huskies (3-0) totaled 713 yards of offense topping a 1995 record of the most yards ever given up by the Spartans.

The Spartans (2-1), were playing their first game without suspended coach Mel Tucker, did not score until backup quarterback Katin Houser had a 4-yard run with 5:48 left.