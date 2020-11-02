Michigan State named National Team of the Week, Quarterback Rocky Lombardi earns pair of national awards

Michigan State running back Connor Heyward (11) is tackled in the end zone after a reception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan State Named National Team of the Week

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Following its 27-24 win at then-No. 13 Michigan last Saturday, Michigan State has been named the Reveal Suits National Team of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Monday afternoon. This marks the eighth time MSU has received the award and the first since beating No. 2 Ohio State in 2015.

“We all understand that this is a special game, dating back over 100 years, and our players were very, very focused this week in the preparation,” said MSU head coach Mel Tucker following the game. “I just thought that they were ready to play a physical, 60-minute, four-quarter game, and we did that. We’re just proud to bring that Paul Bunyan Trophy back to East Lansing where it belongs.”

Michigan State has defeated Michigan nine times in the last 13 meetings, including five of seven in Ann Arbor.

ROCKY LOMBARDI EARNS PAIR OF NATIONAL AWARDS

Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi earned a pair of national awards on Monday for his performance in leading the Spartans to an upset win at No. 13/14 Michigan.



Lombardi, a native of Clive, Iowa, was named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week, as well as to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list. The Spartan QB was 17-of-32 for a career-high 323 yards, with three TDs, which matched his career-high set last week vs. Rutgers.



The 323 yards by Lombardi was the third-highest total by a Spartan quarterback against Michigan (Bill Burke with 400 in 1999; Connor Cook with 325 in 2015). Lombardi now has thrown at least one TD in four of his five starts with three TD passes Saturday, and he now has multi-TD passes in both games this season and in three career games started.

Lombardi’s 53-yard pass play to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jalen Nailor in the second quarter was a career-long for Lombardi, bettering a 50-yard TD pass vs. Rutgers last week, and Lombardi matched the 50-yarder with a pass play to freshman Ricky White on the opening drive of the third quarter, setting up a Spartan field goal.

For the season, Lombardi is now second in the Big Ten and eighth in FBS in passing yards per game with 321.0 ypg, as well as second in the conference and 33rd in the nation in passing yards per completion (13.38). Lombardi also shares the Big Ten lead with six TD passes, and is also third in the B1G and 20th in FBS in passing efficiency (157.0). Lombardi is 48-of-75 for 642 yards with six TDs.



Fans can go vote for Lombardi for the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, on the Allstate Sugar Bowl Facebook page to vote {CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR ROCKY LOMBARDI} for what they think was the best performance from this past weekend. When voting closes on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET, the top vote-getter will be announced as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

RICKY WHITE NAMED BIG TEN CO-FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Following his record-setting performance at Michigan, Spartan wide receiver Ricky White has been named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday morning.



White was also named the national true freshman of the week by Pro Football Focus.

A native of Marietta, Georgia, White set an MSU freshman single-game record with 196 receiving yards on eight catches (24.5 avg.) in the win over Michigan. Making his first career start, White made several big plays, including catches of 50, 40, 31 and 30 yards against the Wolverines. He hauled in a 30-yard pass from Rocky Lombardi in the end zone in the first quarter for his first career touchdown as a Spartan.

White’s 196 receiving yards were the second-highest total for a Spartan receiver against Michigan (Plaxico Burress with 255 yards in 1999) and tied for seventh most overall in a game in MSU history.



Through two games, White ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 22.3 yards per catch and fifth with 100.5 receiving yards per game (9 for 201).

MSU’S GAME AGAINST INDIANA ON NOV. 14 SET FOR NOON

Michigan State’s game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 14 in Spartan Stadium has been set for noon. The game will be televised on either ABC or ESPN2 (will be announced following games on Saturday, Nov. 7).

UP NEXT

Michigan State (1-1) returns to action Nov. 7 to face Iowa (0-2) at 12 p.m. ET in Iowa City. The game will be televised on ESPN.