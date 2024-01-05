EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After losing its first two Big Ten games of the season, the Michigan State men’s basketball team took down Penn State on Thursday, 92-61, for its first conference win of the campaign.

Malik Hall scored a career-high 24 points, while Tyson Walker added 22 points and helped the Spartans race out to a 25-point halftime lead.

The win improved MSU’s winning streak to five and avoided the third 0-3 start in conference play under Tom Izzo.

From here until the NCAA Tournament, it’s going to be all Big Ten opponents for the Spartans who play at Northwestern on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.