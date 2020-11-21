Michigan State responds in game two versus Sun Devils

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After a good night’s rest, the Michigan State hockey team was energized and refocused for their second game of the season. In the first game, the Spartans tied Arizona State 1-1, which aggravated a few of the players in who don the green and white jerseys.

The second game started with Michigan State playing more aggressively, which led to early results. Just seven minutes into the first period, Spartan junior Adam Goodsir stole the puck from behind Arizona State’s net and passed it to Mitchell Mattson who shot the puck through the legs of the Arizona State goalie for the goal.

It was Mattson’s first goal of his Spartan career and the second night in a row that a member of MSU’s junior class scored their first goal. In game one, it was Christian Krygier’s turn. It was also the second night in a row that the Spartans would be holding onto a one-goal lead entering the third period.

With eight minutes left in the third period, freshman forward Kristoff Papp took a shot on goal that bounced off the Arizona State goalie’s pad and bounced in front of the net. Mitchell Lewandowski corralled the puck and moved it from his forehand to his backhand while falling to the ice, netting the goal in the process It’s not saying much that it’s the best goal of the year so far, but it’s definitely one of the best plays in college hockey you’ll see all year.

Spartan goalie, Drew DeRidder, had an outstanding game with 30 saves for the first shutout of his career in East Lansing. After the game, DeRidder and Lewandowski were pleased with the team’s overall performance in their second game.

“Tonight was a great game all around,” said DeRidder. “A couple (of ) goals there that was big and to get that second one kind of put us all at ease. The first shutout it’s great, the way we just all came together and everyone chipped in it’s not just me making saves.”

“Same thing one nothing lead going into the third last night (and) tonight so the message was to keep it in front of us make them earn it and don’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” said Lewandowski. “Obviously we did a really good job tonight closing that one out.”

The Spartans will pack their bags and hit the road next week to take on Ohio State in Columbus. The two game series will be held on Saturday the 28th and Sunday the 29th. Game times have not been set for these games yet but stick with 6 Sports for continued coverage of the Michigan State hockey season.