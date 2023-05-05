EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State University student that was paralyzed from the chest down during the February 13 shooting got an awesome surprise Friday.

John Hao, 20, is a big fan of sports and had said his favorite player is James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Back in February, while Hao was recovering at Sparrow Hospital, Harden sent Hao multiple pairs of shoes, including a pair that was worn during a game.

Harden also called Hao via video chat and gave him words of encouragement. Telling him to stay strong and positive, and that he loved to see Hao’s smile.

But that’s not all that Harden gave Hao.

The 76er’s player gifted Hao multiple tickers to attend Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the 76ers.