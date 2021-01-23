Michigan State volleyball beings its long-awaited season at Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was on Nov. 30, 2019 when the Michigan State Volleyball team had its last match.

Over a year later, the Spartans will finally return to the court and start a season that was delayed due to COVID-19.

“This gave us a chance to really dive a little deeper into our team and just some of the areas that we felt weren’t as strong in the past,” MSU volleyball coach, Cathy George said.

It won’t be an easy opening game, the Spartans will be on the road to take on No. 7 Minnesota, but with the long time off Michigan State is ready for the Gophers.

“We built our chemistry,” MSU senior libero and captain, Jamye Cox said. “We consistently communicated with each other and that’s what I think has gotten us here. It’s not so much the volleyball part, it’s the growth that we’ve done off the court to get to know each other.”

“The team is putting the team first,” George said. “The growth and maturity is there.”

Unfortunately due to Covid-19, the stands won’t be packed this season. Meaning the Spartans will have to create their own energy during matches this season.

“We’re definitely gonna have to feed off one another more than in a normal season,” MSU senior outside hitter and captain, Meredith Norris said. “Just because we don’t have that crowd and the music playing, I think we have a great group of girls where we won’t have an issue.”

“We have to rely on what we do and keep it in the line,” George said. “They’re just going to have to focus on what we can control and just have to close. Close in those moments and make sure that we’re feeding off each other.”

The Spartans will play an all-conference schedule, which won’t be an easy task.

The Big Ten has six teams ranked in the preseason American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, but regardless of who the Spartans are playing, they’re ready.

“It’s not even just about getting back on the court I think it’s also about what we’ve turned into,” Cox said. “We’ve been grinding. We’ve been working and we have so much we’re ready to show the world.”