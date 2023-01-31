The red-shirt sophomore accepted a plea deal that will require him to remain on probation for 12 months.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s Khary “KJ” Crump will be on probation for 12 months, after being charged with felonious assault last year.

Crump’s attorney Mike Nichols released a statement via Facebook regarding the sophomore’s legal standing and status as a football player.

“If he successfully completes 12 months of probation, the case will be dismissed,” said Nichols. “He’ll have to do community service.”

Nichols went on to say that Crump and his legal team are working to get him involved in volunteering in youth athletic-based activities.

He also said that the judge did not object to Crump playing football.