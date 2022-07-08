DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has been named to the 2022 American League All-Star team by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

This is the 12th time that Cabrera has been selected as an All-Star.

Despite a decline in power, Cabrera is still having an effective year at the plate for the Tigers. Cabrera is batting .308, the highest on the team by a wide margin.

The last few seasons have been filled with accolades for Cabrera. He got his 500th home run in August of 2021, and he got his 3,000th hit in April of this season.

This is his 20th season in the league and his first All-Star appearance since 2016.

Cabrera join Albert Pujols as “Legends” picks for the game, an honor for all they’ve done for the game.