LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WLNS) — Former Michigan State basketball star and Charlotte Hornets Forward Miles Bridges has been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony warrant, multiple media outlets are reporting.

According to the Los Angeles Times, jail records in Los Angeles County show Bridges was arrested at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday and was released on $130,000 bail.

He’s next scheduled to be in court on July 20.

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that Bridges was arrested for suspicion of felony domestic violence. The website also is reporting Bridges turned himself in after an argument that turned physical.

Bridges was the 12th overall pick in 2018 and is coming off the best season of his NBA career.

He is also a restricted free agent and was expected to receive a large new contract when free agency opens up at 6 p.m. Thursday.