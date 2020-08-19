Mize’s Mental Game Is Key to His MLB Debut

The Detroit Tigers starting pitching struggles have just gotten a youthful boost. 23-year-old Pitcher Casey Mize is prepared to make his Major League Baseball debut, a moment in his young career he’ll never forget.

“I expect I’m gonna have a lot of fun, that’s what I’m really challenging myself to do is just enjoy the moment, be where my feet are and just realize that everything I worked for is happening so try to enjoy it and try to win a ball game cause that’s really what everything’s all about,” said Mize.

Mize is among a trio of prospects who were brought up to the big leagues this week in order to help turn the Tigers season around. The other two prospects are Left-Handed Pitcher Tarik Skubal and Third baseman Isaac Paredes. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire is confident in the weapons he now has at his disposal.

“I think they’re ready for it, I think they believe that in their own mind they’re excited

about this they know it’s baseball and they’ve been playing baseball a long time so it’s just one of those good moments in this organization’s history watching these guys get to the big leagues and now they’re going to get their feet wet,” said Gardenhire.

For Mize and his preparations before his big debut, it’s not just about making sure that his physical abilities in throwing strikes are in check, it’s also about making sure that his mental game is just as strong.

“I do a lot of mental things,” said Mize. “Started making a list of things I can control and things I can’t as just a mental exercise just to get my mind right. I do a lot of scenario planning, if this happens how am I gonna respond mentally how am I gonna respond physically whether that’s good or bad. Nothing’s really foreign to me out in the moment. I’ll be able to switch from a negative thought to a positive thought really quickly and so I try to really control those things pretty well.”

Mize will be facing a Chicago White Sox team on Wednesday night that’s had success over the Tigers starting pitchers the past two games. The White Sox have scored a combined seven runs in the first two innings of their games this week. First pitch on Wednesday night is at 8:10 p.m. EST.