SAN DIEGO, CA. (WLNS) – Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine.
The new rule follows the overdose death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
For the first time the league will add routine screenings for so-called Drugs of Abuse. Players who test positive will be referred to the treatment board established under the agreement. Previously the league only tested for performance-enhancing substances, such as steroids.
The new rules also outline that marijuana will be treated the same as alcohol. States that have legalized marijuana was used as a factor in the rule change. Additionally, suspensions for marijuana use will be dropped from the minor league drug program. The MLB will still test for synthetic THC.
Players and team staff will have to attend mandatory educational programs in 2020 and 2021 on the dangers of opioid pain medications and practical approaches to marijuana.
MLB drops marijuana from ‘Drugs of Abuse’ list, will begin testing for opioids, cocaine
SAN DIEGO, CA. (WLNS) – Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine.