MLB veteran shares social distancing-safe baseball drills for young players

CHICAGO (WGN) – One of the things that some young ballplayers don’t get with practices and seasons on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic is some baseball instruction.

But 16-year MLB veteran Ryan Dempster is trying to do his part on Twitter, as he’s found some “isolation-inspired” lessons for athletes in the sport.

Thanks ⁦@roywoodjr⁩ for inspiring this video thread! To all the parents of young ball players out there looking for something to teach the next generation…this is something I worked on as a kid and as a pro! Maybe ⁦@AlLeiter22⁩ has something he can share! pic.twitter.com/Z284P30xEH — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) March 28, 2020

On Friday, inspired by comedian and Chicago Cubs’ fan Roy Wood. Jr., the pitcher shared his first video on pitch grips.

“A lot of people are doing at home, doing things they need to do to be safe and now there are a lot of kids out there who want to be playing baseball and they can’t be playing baseball. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be learning skills and learning things and do right in the comfort of our own home,” said Dempster on the video.

Dempster has posted three different videos on pitch grips from his home.

Lastly and a big thanks to @fergieajenkins for teaching me this career changing grip!! pic.twitter.com/54A67yyxD5 — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) March 28, 2020

On Sunday, Dempster came up with two more videos that feature drills that young players can do in their homes.

Here’s a little drill that you can do to stay in pitching shape as we stay home for safety! Whether you are a little leaguer, high school or college, heck even in a men’s league, I know how much this drill helped me, hopefully can do the same for you! Build that Base!! pic.twitter.com/Pt3QRosrRm — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) March 29, 2020

The first video featured ways players could practice the mechanics of the pitching windup, with the second using a two-by-four to teach balance when throwing off the mound.

…..even @OfficialHacksaw would approve if this drill I believe! Have a Safe and Happy Sunday! pic.twitter.com/jjK9BUvExx — RyanDempster (@Dempster46) March 29, 2020

Dempster played nine seasons with the Cubs and helped them to a pair of playoff appearances in 2007 and 2008. He was a two-time All-Star, including the 2008 season in Chicago, and won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2013.