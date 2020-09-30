More spectators allowed at high school sporting events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The MHSAA announced that more spectators will be allowed at high school sporting events across the state under an executive order signed by the governor last week.

The updated game attendance rules will start Friday October 9th..

Events at indoor venues will be allowed to have 20% of its maximum seating capacity for up to 500 spectators. Indoor venues that seat 2,500 or more can sell 500 tickets. Regions 6 and 8 will be allowed to have 25% of seating capacity.

Outdoor sporting events with fixed seating will be allowed to have 30% of maximum seating capacity for up to 1,000 spectators. Stadiums that seat 3,333 or more will be allowed to sell 1,000 tickets.

Outdoor events that do not have fixed seating will be able to have 30 spectators per 1,000 square feet of the facility for up to 1,000 spectators.

Game ticket availability must be divided equally between both the visiting and home team. Tickets sold at the gate will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Season ticket holders must be included in the updated capacity limits.

Cheerleaders, dance teams, pompon squads and bands can be included in regular season competition.

Like before, social distancing must be followed, except for athletes actively participating in competition. Face cover requirements will also be the same.

MHSAA notes that schools may chose to have more restrictive policies.