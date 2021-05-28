MSU Athletics has no positive COVID-19 cases in latest round of testing

The Michigan State football team is getting ready for its first spring game since 2019. The Spartans will welcome in 6,000 fans to Spartan Stadium, on April 23.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the 284 COVID-19 PCR tests Michigan State Athletics conducted from May 21-27, zero returned positive.

Of those tests, 263 were athletes and 21 were staff members.

This comes as the COVID-19 cases continue to trend down in the state and more and more people across the nation become vaccinated.

Everywhere you look these days you can find incentives to get your vaccine shot. Kroger became one of the latest, offering up to a $1M payouts and free groceries for a year as prizes in vaccine sweepstakes.